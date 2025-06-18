Malaika Arora Looks Street Style Chic In A Black Crop Top And Track Pants

When it comes to exuding confidence with her impeccable style, Malaika Arora never disappoints. From chic gowns to traditional attire, her wardrobe is full of stylish pieces. Recently, the Munni Badnaam star was spotted at her restaurant Scarlett House in Mumbai. She picked an uber-cool outfit for this outing.

Malaika wore a black Prada crop top which came with a crew neckline and full sleeves. It had the brand's logo and the "PRADA" embroidered across the chest in a beige hue. The dancer and actress teamed the basic top with a pair black wide-leg gym pants. This figure-hugging top complemented the oversized bottoms very well, giving the whole look a classy edge.

Malaika tied up her look with a pair of white platform sneakers. The diva accessorised the outfit with maximally sized dark sunglasses with a rectangular frame and carried a black Fendi Peek-A-Boo handbag with structured handles. For her makeup, the star went with a subtle wash of foundation, a hint of blush and nude lipstick. Letting the ensemble do the talking, she tied her long tresses in a middle-parted low bun.

Before this, Malaika Arora stunned in a minuscule white crop top and cargo pants. The top came in the style of a bandeau with the addition of low-hung sleeves. It featured a ruffled appearance with off-shoulder sleeves that sat along her forearms. She left her decolletage bare without any jewellery on her neckline.

Moving down, Malaika wore high-waisted, olive-coloured cargo pants which had large pockets down the side over its baggy fit. For accessories, she carried a beige tote in her hands and paired the outfit with metallic silver platform heels. Her hair was tied in a low bun.

We've got to love Malaika Arora's all-black street style look that screamed couture style chic.

