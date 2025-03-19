Malaika Arora In A Printed Swim Set Has Got The Summer Style Memo Right

Malaika Arora and her chic pool style is a a match made in fashion heaven.

The actress has often delivered chic beach looks and her latest style is another way to level up your vacation fashion game.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared an array of pictures, however, what really caught our attention was her poolside look. If you are looking for some vacay style inspiration, Malaika Arora's Instagram will serve you with just what you need. Her recent look was all about simple style paired with understated glam. She opted for a black and white printed swim set that consisted of a string bikini top and matching shorts. With minimal makeup, Malaika's poolside look was worth bookmarking.

Previously, the actress levelled up her beach fashion game in a bright neon bikini from Dolce and Gabbana. The plain neon bikini featured the logo monogram on the bands which added a luxury touch to her swimwear collection.

