Malaika Arora Looked As Bright As A Neon Light In A Dolce And Gabbana Swim Set In Spain

Malaika Arora brightens the Monday after Wimbledon 2024 and Euro Cup 2024 even more

Mumbai's monsoon mayhem gave Malaika Arora a good excuse to touch base at the land of the newly titled UEFA Euro 2024 football champions, Spain. Ditching the usual tourist cities of Spain, the Bollywood star made her way to Marbella on the Southern Coast. The Spanish sun shined bright and sweet but not as much as Malaika Arora did in a neon Dolce and Gabbana bikini set. The plain neon bikini carried the logo monogram on the bands for a luxury touch to her swimwear collection. Malaika Arora gives her basics an edgy twist even on holiday. To add to the holiday flair, she also added a pair of white-framed sunglasses to her beachside look.

It was the best day to be in Spain for sure with Wimbledon champ Carlos Alcaraz's serve and smash on the tennis court and the Euro Cup 2024 Champions lifting their well-deserved title. That didn't just call for a good day at the beach but also for a dinner date to catch the match. Over dinner, Malaika Arora made merry but most importantly, looked stylish in a white maxi dress, heels and a white beach Marni bag because what's a beach holiday without one?

Malaika Arora's holiday style takes every turn imaginable to make her vacation a memorable one.

