Malaika Arora In A Black Swim Set Found A 'Little Piece Of Peace' On Her Tropical Australian Holiday

Malaika Arora Found A "Little Piece Of Peace" In A Rainforest Pool In Australia

A dip in the pool can be made to look even better when Malaika Arora is the one in it. Bonus if she's in a scintillating black bikini for the plunge. Her latest photograph posted on her Instagram stories depicted just that. The photo of the Bollywood star in a black bikini complemented the lush greenery and crystal-clear waters surrounding her. Malaika Arora's tropical holiday in Australia highlights that the country has more than what meets the eye. For her serene escape, she chose Australia's Daintree Rainforest boasting of natural wonders surrounding it. The Silky Oaks Lodge, where she resides for her holiday, offers natural beauty and unparalleled luxury but also provides Malaika Arora with a picturesque backdrop for her holiday post.

Also Read: Take Cues From Malaika Arora And Make Your Next Holiday To Australia More Than Just About Kangaroos

The lodge's location, adjacent to the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest, allows for a unique fusion of rainforest and reef adventures. One can see it evidently from Malaika Arora's recent post of an outdoor bathtub overlooking the tropical landscape, which is sure to promise a rejuvenating time.

Guests can explore the rainforest's biodiversity, embark on guided walks, or simply relax by the serene Mossman River, which flows gently through the lodge's grounds. It wasn't surprising to see Malaika Arora do just that any moment she got.

Catching sunsets by the sea is a memorable experience. But Malaika Arora took it a step further with sunset watching on a yacht at Port Douglas to catch the amber light and bask in it.

Malaika Arora's holiday in Australia is how one can relax, rejuvenate and rediscover nature.

Also Read: In Printed Maxis And Flared Minis, You're Bound To "J'adore" Malaika Arora's Spectacular French Holiday Style Too