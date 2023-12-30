'Making The Last Workout Of 2023 Count', Samantha Ruth Prabhu Aces The Military Press To Perfection

"Making The Last Workout Of 2023 Count", Samantha Aces Military Press

After looking at her stunts in The Family Man 2, one thing we are convinced about is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes her workouts seriously. The actress, through her Instagram account usually makes her fans have a look at her fitness routine and workouts and leaves them mighty impressed. Her skillful techniques, rigorous training, and persistence have inspired her fitness. Sharing a video of her last workout of the year, Samantha was seen performing a rigorous set of military press excercises under the guidance of her trainer Junaid Shaikh whom she has tagged in the video. Military press is a classic weightlifting exercise with multifaceted benefits. Here are a few of the benefits of the military press and why you need to include the exercise in your daily routine.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Denim-On-Denim Look Is Chic And Bold At The Same Time

4 Benefits Of The Military Press

1. Shoulder Strength And Development

The military press is a key exercise for building shoulder strength and promoting muscular development. Targeting the deltoid muscles helps create well-rounded and defined shoulders. As individuals lift the barbell or dumbbells overhead, the deltoid muscles are engaged, fostering growth and definition in the shoulders. This not only contributes to a visually impressive physique but also enhances upper body strength.

2. Enhanced Upper Body Functional Strength

This movement engages multiple muscle groups, not just the shoulders. The triceps, upper chest, and core muscles are activated during a military press. This leads to improved overall upper-body functional strength.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ab Roller Workout Is The Fittest Way To Kickstart The Weekend

3. Shoulder Stability And Injury Prevention

Military press exercises contribute to shoulder stability by working on the supporting muscles and structures. This can aid in preventing injuries related to the shoulders and upper body, promoting joint health over time after regularly practising the exercise.

4. Improved Posture And Aesthetics

As the military press strengthens the muscles responsible for shoulder and upper body movements, it indirectly contributes to a better posture. Improved posture not only has health benefits but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of an individual's physique.

We encourage you to include this fitness activity in your workout regimen like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but under the guidance of a professional.

Also Read: As A Cover Girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Can Do Absolutely No Wrong In A Louis Vuitton Bodysuit