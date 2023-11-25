Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ab Roller Workout Is The Fittest Way To Kickstart The Weekend

Samantha's Ab Roller Workout Is The Fittest Way To Kickstart The Weekend

Burning calories or building a stronger self does not come easy. Whether you are prepping ahead of the Holiday season or looking to up your regular fitness game, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout circuit will serve you all the inspiration. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's inclination towards physical wellness has been truly commendable and her latest workout video is giving us major weekend fitness goals. In the video, Samantha took it a level up with an ab roller workout. This exercise basically helps in targeting your core. She did an Ab wheel knee tuck that focuses on the lower abs and the very center of your core. Well, it seems like one intense way to hit the muscles right. It also helps in improving strength and body balance altogether. Samantha is getting the weekend started on a fit note.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bhutan Trip Is A Globetrotter's Dream. Here's Why.

Getting better and stronger is definitely Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness motto. From weight training to high-intensity cardio, the actress is truly a fitness inspiration. Previously, she gave us her dose of high-level fitness with a pull-up video. In the video, Samantha effortlessly did pull-ups and indeed, we took notes. This exercise helps in strengthening the overall body muscles with a major focus on arms.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes The Classic Rock Chic Route In Vienna With Black Leather Jacket And Jeans

Trust Samantha Ruth Prabhu to give you the right kind of fitness goals.