Rakul Preet Singh For A Cover Shot Still Gives Us Springtime Wedding Vibes

Rakul Preet Singh gets festive for her latest magazine shoot

Rakul Preet Singh's style statements are a treat to the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. The newlywed sprinkles charm in everything she wears. Recently, the actress painted a picture of royal elegance as she graced the cover of Travel+Leisure magazine in three stunning looks. She played muse to the fashion label Kamaali Couture, bowling us over with her princessy avatars. Her first silhouette was a dazzling lavender number comprising a halter-neck bralette and flared skirt. Crisscrossed around the neck, coupled with two straps, the bustier was indeed a unique piece. The pleated skirt came with scalloped borders and sheer embellishments in shades of silver with a deft sequin play. The hint of dark purple around the patterned borders was the x-factor. Rakul enhanced her beauty by wearing pink-hued floral studs. A rosy-contoured matte glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and open hair sealed her look of elegance.

Rakul Preet Singh's second look for the shoot was a fiery red one. She picked out a structured corset top and slipped into a dramatic lehenga skirt of the same hue. What stole the spotlight was the intricate embroidery and glittery sequins. Both the bustier and the skirt bore twill designs cascading down the entire length. Rakul looked ready to take on the throne in the regal fit. Adding to the allure was her transparent red cape, fixated on the shoulders. For makeup, the diva showed her flawless radiance, dusted with just a hint of blush, pink lips, and shimmery lids. Chunky silver accessories rounded off her divine avatar.

Once again hopping onto the soft colour scheme, Rakul Preet Singh's third look was an ivory-white one. She leaned on a strapless corset dress, featuring a fitted bustier with ample cutouts and sequin embellishments. Cinched at her waist, the dreamy ensemble plunged in pleats, forming an asymmetrical hem. A stone-encrusted silver choker, and minimal glam strokes, offered the finishing touches to her ethereal appeal.

Rakul Preet Singh's magazine cover shoots have all our hearts.

