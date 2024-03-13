Rakul Preet Singh Is Already Serving Sweltering Summer Style In Red Halter Co-Ords

Rakul Preet Is Already Serving Sweltering Summer Style In Red Co-Ords

Rakul Preet Singh is possibly in the most fashionable phase of her life. Her recent wedding in Goa; where she married Jackky Bhagnani, saw the actress in a myriad of rainbow hues. From refreshing pastels to vibrant shades picked from the sunset, she showcased her most stylish side at the various functions. That has continued post the wedding as well. Now seemingly back at work in front of the camera, the actress is continuing her style streak.

In her latest set of Instagram photos, Rakul is seen wearing a fiery red co-ord set. The top featured a halter neckline leading to a backless detail, all the way to the back of the waist. In front, it came with a V-neckline with buttons down the front and an asymmetrical hem. Teamed with it was a pair of matching red flared trousers which showcased a peek of her toned torso at the waist. Rakul wore it with red strap heels and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail with smokey eyes.

Recently, both Rakul and Jackky were "keeping the love, burning the calories" and doing both of that in the most adorable athleisure looks. Seemingly snapped in the gym, the newlyweds backed the cameras and showed us their beige sweatshirts which had the words "Mr" and "Mrs" embroidered over the back. They wore it with shorts and printed tights respectively.

Whether she's lounging in sportswear or amping it up in chic formal looks, Rakul Preet Singh's style is giving everybody else's a run for their money.

