Rakul Preet Singh's Shimmering Ritika Mirchandani Sharara Set With Pink Bridal Chooda 'Izza Vibe' Indeed

Rakul Preet's Shimmering Sharara Set With Pink Chooda "Izza Vibe" Indeed

Rakul Preet Singh's wedding diaries were high on love and traditional ensembles. When it came to pastels and neutral, we believe Rakul simply hit the ball out of the park. Even weeks after her big day, traditional fits seem to be Rakul's ultimate choice. The actress has just dropped a series of pictures from her recent shoot and we are obsessing over how she is styling her bridal chooda with anything and everything. The actress wore a heavily embellished sharara set, coming from the shelves of Ritika Mirchandani. The two-piece pristine white set featured a blazer-style bodice and a flowy sharara. The bodice came with peak collars, full sleeves and front button closure, giving it a V-neckline. The exquisite piece was adorned with heavy sequin work crafted in geometric patterns. The regular fitted sharara flew downward to form a flowy hem. It came with an equally heavy sequin work in a linear pattern. She completed her look with a pearl choker set and matching heavy studs. Her blush pink bangles matched her rose pink glam and she tied her hair in a sleek high ponytail.

Rakul Preet Singh's love for sharara sets goes back to her pre-wedding days. She also loves Ritika Mirchandani's work. The actress gave a twist to the traditional sharara set, by the designer. Rakul picked a lime green hand-embroidered three-piece set. The outfit featured a bralette, a long shrug and a flowy sharara. With a plunging neckline, the ensemble came with a stylish cutwork fitted sleeveless bralette and an ivory and gold long shrug. From the accessories aisle, she picked large hoops. For the glam, Rakul applied subtle eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and a dash of soft pink shade on the lips.

Rakul Preet Singh slipped into an embellished sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani. The beige and gold sleeveless number featured a peplum-style kurta and a sharara . It showcased a plunging V-neckline that she teamed with a gorgeous bottom having a beautiful flare. The outfit was adorned with intricate lacework in gold with delicate embellishment. The actress left her tresses open and styled them in a curled end. A pair of statement jhumka earrings was a perfect match with her heavy work outfit.

We have fallen head over heels in love with Rakul Preet Singh's sharara collection.

