From Sunset Hues To Shades Of Black, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Couple Style Is All About Matching Magnificently

Rakul Preet and Jackky's Couple Style Is All About Matching Magnificently

Winning in love and twinning in fashion, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are dishing out major couple goals. In their latest Instagram entry, the lovebirds not only displayed their dance moves on the Mast Malang Jhoom song from Bade Miya Chote Miya but also made a case for matching fashion looks in black ensembles. Rakul picked out a wide neckline bralette that she layered with a cropped jacket featuring lapel collars and brick cutouts on the baggy sleeves. High waist flared trousers rounded off her easy-breezy style statement. Stacked pink hued chooda and nude glam makeup with open hair rounded off her look. Jackky Bhagnani looked handsome in a round collared T-shirt that he paired with a shiny blazer. Lapel collars, padded shoulder accents, and pockets on either side elevated his suave casual charm. Matching flared bottoms, coupled with a bearded look sealed his relaxed look.

(Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's "Flowers And Jewels" Mehendi Bridal Hairstyle Was An Ode To Her Punjabi Heritage)

For their first public appearance after the wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned yet again in ethnic outfits. The actress looked as radiant as the sun in a bright yellow anarkali suit that came with a scooped neckline and pleated flare. Subtle embroidery on the neckline and cuff sleeves delivered pizazz. A gold-embellished, tassel adorned dupatta elevated her soft girl charm. Pink chooda, a delicate necklace, and jhumkas completed Rakul's accessory game. Jackky Bhagnani opted for a contrasting look in a heavily embroidered and mock neckline off-white kurta with white churidar pants, cramped at the bottom. Black sunglasses and brown formal shoes enhanced his traditional style prowess.

When in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky displayed their effortlessly chic post-wedding fashion in colourful outfits. Incorporating the elements of the coastal region, Rakul picked out a greenish-white romper jumpsuit, decorated with pretty pink flowers and borders at the neckline, waist, and lower hem of the shorts. Along with her signature chooda, a pair of ombre sunglasses and open-wavy hair added an extra dose of allure. Complementing his wife, Jackky put on a loose-fitted tropical printed T-shirt in multiple shades that he teamed with white breezy shorts. Uber cool black sunglasses suited the beachy aesthetics of his OOTD.

We hope Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani continue to bloom in love and serve sartorial goals.

(Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Arpita Mehta Phulkari Mehendi Ensemble Took Over 600 Hours To Make)