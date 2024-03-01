Rakul Preet Singh's 'Flowers And Jewels' Mehendi Bridal Hairstyle Was An Ode To Her Punjabi Heritage

Rakul Preet Singh's bridal braided hairstyle is the freshest hair goal for the wedding season

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sunset wedding in Goa was straight out of a fairytale. While the lovebirds were busy with the marriage festivities, we took active note of Rakul's stunning OOTDs, flawless makeup, and unique hairstyles for every ceremony. The bride was an epitome of beauty, dripping royalty from all angles. The diva's mehendi look had a through-and-through Punjabi vibe, her makeover, and hairdo being at par with it. Rakul hopped onto “the freshest bridal hair trend of 2024” by “mixing jewels and flowers in the freshest way possible.” Her brunette tresses were styled into a perfect braid entwined with “jewels of the moon, sun, and stars” and “simple white flowers”. A “traditional Punjabi parandi” offered the finishing touches to her hair game. Rakul accessorised her sunset-inspired lehenga and braided twist with “statement pasa earrings juxtaposed with a delicate maang tikka made of white flowers.”

While we are unable to get over Rakul Preet Singh's boho-chic embellished lehenga, the diva's on-fleek makeup and hairstyle have registered a special place in our beauty lookbook too. Her hair was transformed into open brunette waves in a half-ponytail fashion as the tresses cascaded down her back voluminously. A few messy strays on either side of her face enhanced her allure. Framing her face beautifully was the nude-glam makeup comprising blush-contoured cheeks, glossy pink lips, and wispy mascara-coated long lashes, coupled with subtle red-tinted shimmery eyeshadow and well-arched brows.

On her D-day, Rakul Preet Singh took sunset pheras with her Jackky Bhagnani, amidst a pastel pink-themed wedding. She incorporated a similar shade in her beauty strokes and Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set. Ditching the long flowy hairdo for the wedding, Rakul opted for a neatly secured updo. A pink rose tucked into her hair elevated her princess charm. For makeup, the diva showcased her love for minimalism in a subtle nude-glam avatar. Rosy cheeks, glossy pink lipstick, mascara-laden fluttery lashes, and a dab of shimmery eyeshadow for some glitz sealed her look of elegance.

Besides Rakul Preet Singh's sparkly wedding wardrobe, we are in awe of her neutral-toned makeup and versatile hairstyles.

