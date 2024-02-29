Rakul Preet Singh Made Sure She Was The Coolest Bride When She Paired Her Lehenga With Lilac Sneakers

Rakul Preet Singh's varied style sensibilities were perfectly reflected in her bridal wardrobe. Etched with custom details and a fresh palette, her bridal choices were nothing short of dreamy. While her beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga stole the show, her other picks were a lesson in adding fresh hues to a bridal trousseau. Recently the actress posted her joyful pictures from the Haldi ceremony and her custom Papa Don't Preach lehenga gave bridal style a refreshing spin. With blue, lilac, yellow and green, her haldi look was a solid ten. However, what grabbed the attention was her pair of matching custom-made sneakers from Papa Don't Preach. Isn't it just the best fashion decision? Her lilac sneakers featured custom embellished details that matched the free spirited, happy vibe of the look. The comfortable yet stylish elements made it a perfect choice for her attire. Rakul's colourful haldi outfit is already an inspiration for spring brides.

To say that we cannot get enough of Rakul's bridal style would absolutely be an understatement. Previously, the actress treated fashion fanatics with another look from her mehendi ceremony that was yet again a style delight. She opted for a toasted orange custom made look by Arpita Mehta. With intricate phulkari-inspired embroidery that took 680 hours to complete, her vibrant ensemble radiated sheer elegance and grace. She paired a bralette top with flared sharara. The heavy-duty cape notched up the layering game altogether.

