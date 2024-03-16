Rakul Preet Singh In Glittery Thigh-High Slit Co-Ords Serve Cocktail Glam On The Ramp At LFW 2024

Rakul's Hot Take On Cocktail Glam Is Served In Thigh-High Slit Co-Ords

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI is in full swing and it is truly turning out to be a fashion treat for us. Designers have been bringing their A-game to the ramp and we are impressed. With celebrities exuding showstopper energy, fashion week is turning out to be a takeaway for trends. Joining the bandwagon is Rakul Preet Singh who owned the ramp in a stunning Ritika Mirchandani outfit. The designer's signature aesthetics were beautifully portrayed through the details of the outfit. She looked stunning in a black and white co-ord set that came with an eye-catching cutout pattern. She paired a plunging neckline blouse with a black thigh-high slit skirt. Her look served modern glamour at its best. This would be the first time Rakul returned to the ramp after her wedding and indeed, she made an ultimate style statement. With curled tresses and minimal glam, Rakul stole the show in this Ritika Mirchandani look.

Rakul Preet Singh's style has been a true extension of her personality. Etched with feminine elements, her fashion game has never failed to impress. This is not the first time she looked breathtaking in a Ritika Mirchandani outfit. Previously, the newlywed donned a beautiful ivory sharara set from the designer that featured the signature details of the brand. With sequins and beadwork, her style was a solid ten. Her pink chooda and polki jewels truly complemented her look, making it a bookmark-worthy style.