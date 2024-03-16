Sara Ali Khan Dazzled On The Ramp In A Glitzy Silver Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week 2024

It is once again that time of the year when fashion enthusiasts are hooked to the latest happenings in the style sphere. The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is proving to be nothing short of a fashion treat for us. After a spectacular three-day style parade, the fourth day started with a bang. Sara Ali Khan on the ramp is a fashion sight that is too hard to miss. Sara and traditional silhouettes are a match made in fashion heaven and when she walked for designer Varun Chakkilam, it was an appealing vision. Silvers amalgamated fabulously with glitter ruled the runway and Sara looked exceptional in a beautiful glitzy lehenga. She truly owned the ramp in a stunning silver lehenga that was adorned with shimmery embroidered pattern. She ditched the dupatta and kept it fuss-free. Her subtle glam with glittery eyes was the perfect choice to complete her look. She turned to be the most gorgeous muse for Varun Chakkilam in this lehenga.

Previously, the actress lit up the fashion scene in a six-yard staple. Trust Sara Ali Khan to work colourful silhouettes like no one else. While she loves a pristine white fashion moment, when she decides to play with colours, her look is one for the books. She picked a beautiful pink saree from the shelves of Torani that came with multicoloured floral details over it. She exuded ultimate chic vibes in this vibrant look. Her style screamed summer and well, we took notes. Sara's dewy glam with pink-tinted lips was a fitting choice to make a statement.

