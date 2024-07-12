Kylie Jenner's Latest Khy Swimsuit Launch Ensures A Summer Without End

Kylie Jenner Makes The Season Even Hotter In Chic Swim Sets

Kylie Jenner's bikini-clad beachside pictures are always on our fashion mood board before a beach vacation. It is only fair that this swimwear-loving mogul ventured into a world of her own. With her fashion label, Khy, she ventures into swimsuits once again debuting many monochrome fits. Of course, Kylie wore the collection and made it look even better. For the first look, Kylie kept it classic in a black drawstring bikini that indeed was a solid serve. While the silhouette was simple yet it had the chic factor to make a statement. She paired the string bikini top with matching bottoms to make beach season look super stylish. The minimal glam and wet hair look was perfect to complete the look.

Kylie Jenner's next style was a match made in fashion heaven. For another look, the beauty mogul donned a chic black monokini that was straight up the best way to ace beach fashion right. With a scoop neckline and monochrome style, the piece is a must for every beach vacay.

For another look, she added a chic pop of colour to her style in a red outfit. She paired a semi-sheer red body-grazing dress with a string bikini top.

Next up, she made sure to break the mercury in an itsy-bitsy orange bikini. The halter neck string bikini top paired with matching bottoms was just the right way to do beach style. It is about time we take cues from Kylie to make the most of beach style.

Kylie Jenner's latest Khy vacation drop is all things hot