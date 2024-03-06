Kylie Jenner's Debut Perfume, Cosmic Smells Like Warm Florals And Is Shaped To Fit In The Palm Of A Hand

Kylie Jenner's Debut Perfume Is Shaped To Fit In The Palm Of A Hand

The Kar-Jenner family is turning out to be the incubator for lifestyle businesses; left, right and centre. While Kim Kardashian is well-known for Skims, Khloe Kardashian never misses an opportunity to showcase her Good American jeans and Kendall Jenner doesn't let the ball drop with her 818 tequila, we cannot ignore the littlest sister Kylie Jenner. We'd like to think that being a businesswoman comes most naturally to Kylie; especially after her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits were the hottest thing back in 2015. Now, the celebrity is expanding her brand in the fragrance space.

Kylie Jenner has announced the launch of her debut fragrance called Cosmic, which is slated for release on March 7, 2024. While many details about the product haven't been revealed, its shape and form is visible for all to see. The perfume bottle has a sculptural figure with a spherical cap and an indented side. Its shape was not for no reason; Cosmic's packaging was formed to fit perfectly in the palm of the hand. Its metallic cap reflects brilliantly while the liquid within is of a blush pink tint.

The master perfumer of Cosmic, Nicole Mancini, said, "I was honoured to work with Kylie on her first fragrance. She had a definitive idea of what she wanted; something sweet but also sophisticated, which could be worn day and night. In the heart of this fragrance, there's an overdose of amber. Then we chose star jasmine to take centre stage as it is the perfect complement to the amber and vanilla of the fragrance, giving a beautiful floral scent. We contrasted this with red peony. The amber with the red peony gives the idea of a warm floral. Cosmic also has cedarwood and silky musk. It smells like a warm floral that's out of this world."

Speaking on the creation of Cosmic, Nicole said, "The fragrance took over 2 years to develop but Kylie kept coming back to this one formulation. She shared it with her friends and they literally became obsessed. And that's how Cosmic was born."

