Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster Are The Perfect Likeness Of Each Other In Black Feather Dresses At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Kylie And Stormi Are The Perfect Likeness Of Each Other In Black Looks

This week, Paris Fashion Week is where the stars have descended on earth and walked the red carpet in style. From Indian celebrities like Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor to international icons like Claudia Schiffer and Jennifer Lopez, the heavenly bodies stunned in their sartorial best at the event. But it was one mother and daughter duo who captivated everybody in the room. Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster attended the Valentino show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2024. While this mother is a fashion fixture at couture events across the globe, it marked her daughter's debut on the front row at the fashion event.

For the Valentino show, Kylie wore a striking black gown that hit all the high notes with its minimally chic silhouette. It featured a strapless neckline and bodycon fit that hugged her curves until its length until the ankles. Draped across her arms was a black feather stole, which she paired with sunglasses. Kylie's hair was worn in a messy low bun with neutral tones in makeup.

Stormi Webster was her proper mini me in a matching black outfit. The little girl wore a black wraparound dress with a black feathered trim over it. Like her mum, she too had a pair of sunglasses on. Stormi's accessories included a pair of black Mary-Jane shoes with a tiny purse to boot. Now that's a front row debut worth remembering.

Before it, Kylie attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week 2024. Once again she wore a beige toned strapless mini dress with a sheer overlay which reached her ankles. She paired it with chunky earrings and acrylic heels. Completing the look was a curled updo hairstyle and peach toned makeup.

Paris Fashion Week 2024 really is the place to be.

