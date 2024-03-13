Kylie Jenner Is Heating Things Up In A Sultry Black Boudoir-Inspired Look For Sam Edelman Campaign

Kylie Jenner Is Heating Things Up In A Sultry Black Boudoir-Inspired Look

Kylie Jenner's current style era is unlike anything we've seen her in before. With her usual statement-making persona in check, Kylie Jenner is once again giving fashion fanatics a style treat. From her cover girl style to vintage fashion moments, the beauty mogul has been dishing out notes. For the 20th anniversary campaign of Sam Edelman, Kylie Jenner turned the chicest muse with her sultry style. For the first look, she was a vision in a monochrome lingerie look. She paired a plunging neckline bralette with matching bottoms and sheer stockings. Her high heels were a solid addition to her look that made us do a double take.

Turning up in ultra-hot to fashion is a given when it comes to Kylie Jenner's style trajectory. For another alluring shot, Kylie posed in another monochrome look that consisted of a trench coat and classic Mary Jane Flats. She redefined timeless style with her beauty game that was simply minimal with a blunt bob cut.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4aO91OAn33/?igsh=MXA5eWdjdGdzMjd5bA==

Next up, she notched up the oomph quotient in a strapless bodysuit paired with sheer stockings and metallic pumps. Trust Kylie to add a risque factor to every style that she dons.

Kylie doesn't need any shimmer or sparkle to shine, her demeanour can make any style look oh-so-fabulous. For another look, she opted for a plunging, halter bodysuit that featured a monochrome style. She paired it with open-toe flats to complete the look.

Kylie Jenner's style is made to impress and this is proof.