From Kim Kardashian To Kylie Jenner, These Kardashians And Jenners Fabulously Lit Up The 2024 Oscars After Party

From Kim To Kylie, These Kardashian-Jenners Lit Up The Oscars After Party

After a night worth remembering at the 96th Academy Awards, Hollywood celebrities once again dressed to the nines at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Among the umpteen best-dressed stars, we had no other option but to bow down to the sartorial prowess of the Kardashians and the Jenners. Kim Kardashian slipped into a minimally aesthetic white custom gown by Balenciaga. The strapless number featured a pointed sculptural neckline as it cascaded into a form-fitting silhouette. Kim's hourglass figure was on display in the floor-sweeping number. Her makeup choices comprising a neutral base, contoured cheeks, nude-glossy plump lips, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes were at par with her glamorous outfit. A statement diamond ring offered the right kind of dazzle whereas stone-encrusted studs gleamed through her luscious open hairdo.

Photo Credit: AFP

Kendall Jenner was armed with her fabulous style at the after-party. Playing muse to designer Maison Margiela, she leaned on a sheer black dress from the label's Spring/Summer 2024 couture show. Adorned with intricate flower patterns on the bustier, the designs morphed brilliantly into cloud-like cutouts down to her thighs. A sheer black mesh skirt created a floor-grazing train, successfully elevating the allure. Kendall accessorised her structured look with stone-encrusted shell earrings. A bright red lipstick, rosy-contoured cheeks, and mascara-laden lashes framed her face beautifully. She styled her hair in a casual updo.

Photo Credit: AFP

Giving tough competition to her sisters was Kylie Jenner. Known for her indomitable sartorial sensibilities, the red carpet icon showed up in a similar colour palette for the ceremony. She chose a crimson chain-link dress, embellished with silvery white floral embroidery from the shelves of Ludovic de Saint Sernin. It featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and went further below into a cinched waist, ultimately creating an ankle-length train. Sequin details along the borders leveled up the glam quotient. Kylie let her classic outfit do all the talking as she wore only a pair of diamond studs, coupled with slick open hair. Minimally glam beauty strokes and subtle eye drama rounded off her stunning avatar.

Photo Credit: AFP

Make way for Kris Jenner, who in no way looked less gorgeous than her daughters. Painting a picture of modern royalty, she picked out a champagne-hued full-sleeved dress by Oscar de la Renta. Speckled with ample beaded fringe and dozens of sequins, the regal silhouette spelled glitz from all angles. Diamond earrings were the apt choice and a bob hairdo simply enhanced Kris' allure. For makeup, she went for a nude tone with subtly contoured cheeks, glossy lips, and the perfect smokey eye.

Photo Credit: AFP

The Jenners and Kardashians lit up the after-party red carpet with their splendid wardrobe collections and how.

