It's The Start Of Something New For Vanessa Hudgens As She Debuts Her Baby Bump In A Black Vera Wang Gown On The Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens Debuted Her Baby Bump In A Vera Wang Gown At The Oscars

It wasn't just Oscars night for Vanessa Hudgens. The musician and actress made certain it was momentous for more reasons than one. Of course the 96th Annual Academy Awards were a good enough occasion to break out her designer wear but this red carpet was especially significant for the Disney alum. Vanessa marked the 2024 Oscars red carpet as the debut for her baby bump, officially informing the world about her pregnancy. In December 2023, she married baseball player Cole Tucker in an intimate ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

(Also Read: Oscars 2024: Zendaya's Two-Toned Armani Prive Gown Was Made For Red Carpet Greatness)

Photo Credit: AFP

For the big night, Vanessa made quite the sartorial selection on the red carpet. Not simply because her baby bump made its first official appearance but also because she chose a graceful and modest look to do so. The actress wore a black gown designed by Vera Wang, which was a long sleeve turtleneck evening gown that came with a floor length hand draped sash accent and featured a flowing train at the bottom. It was simply paired with a sparkling necklace, earrings and rings on her fingers.

Photo Credit: AFP

Vanessa opted for a brown toned matte makeup look that included brushed back brows and cocoa toned lids with a touch of mascara. It was matched with glossy brown lips and bronze tones on her cheeks. Her jet black hair was styled in a high ponytail with a section left loose in the front.

Looks like we're going to be seeing plenty more pregnancy style from Vanessa Hudgens in the future.

(Oscars 2024: In Indigenous Patterns And Feathered Headdresses, The Osage Performers Paid Tribute To Their Heritage)