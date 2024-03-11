Oscars 2024: In Indigenous Patterns And Feathered Headdresses, The Osage Performers Paid Tribute To Their Heritage

The Osage Performers' Looks Paid Tribute To Their Heritage At The Oscars

This year's Academy Awards 2024 is hell-bent on showcasing the substance behind the style. As per usual, the red carpet looks from Hollywood are in abundance with glitz and glamour. But in this edition, it took more than just that to truly make an impact. Scott George and Osage singers and dancers performed Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) on stage at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, which was nominated under the Best Original Song category. It has made Scott George the first Native American man and first member of the Osage Nation to be nominated. At the Oscars, where fashion makes headlines along with cinematic prowess, it was the outfits of Osage performers that left their mark at the event.

Photo Credit: AFP

The Osage singers and dancers were snapped on the red carpet during the roll call with the rest of the celebrities. They wore traditional Native American garments; which featured plenty of colours, prints and pizzaz. Women wore mid-length skirts and full-length brocade dresses with festive indigenous shawls having brightly patterned borders, layered over their shoulders. Long dangling earrings and beaded necklaces were their accessories of choice.

Men wore dark toned suits with contrasting coloured bolo ties and wide-brimmed hats. Patterned longline shirts with neckerchiefs and brooches were also seen. Some chose high feathered headdresses to pair with their looks. This year at the 2024 Academy Awards, Killers of the Flower Moon shone a spotlight on Osage nation, a mid-Western Native American tribe.

Photo Credit: AFP

The film revolves around Osage murders which took place during the early 1900s, which was dubbed the "reign of terror" for the community. It's refreshing to see Osage tradition on the red carpet and the proud showcase of their Native American heritage through their looks.

