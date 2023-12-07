Solange Kardinaly And Arkadio's Guinness World Record For Most Costume Change Illusions In One Minute Is Like A Flash Before The Eyes

Solange Kardinaly, Arkadio Set Guinness Record For Most Costume Changes

Guinness World Records always brings us some cool and quirky facts and out-of-the-box ideas that are not regularly seen or experienced by the masses. There are numerous times that the audience is left spellbound by the interesting records set by the candidates. Spanning a vast array of categories, from the tallest structures to the fastest feats, to the longest handwoven wigs, Guinness World Records showcases the limits of human potential as well as the marvels of the natural world.

Just another record that got us by surprise is by Solange Kardinaly from Portugal and Arkadio from Spain. The pair set a new Guinness World record on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on March 2, 2023 for the most costume change illusions in one minute which was 25, according to the website of Guinness World Records. The pair beat the previous record by one, which was also mentioned there.

The Guinness World Records announced on their Instagram account with a post captioned, "Most costume change illusions in one min: 25 by Solange Kardinaly and Arkadio." The post received love, support, and comments from many fans. While someone said, "Magic is real," someone else commented, "The more you look, the less you see," another comment read, "Illusion"

Guinness World Records is now a global phenomenon, inspiring individuals to outdo their limits. These records capture human ambition, dedication, and creativity in achieving great things.

Aren't you guys amazed with this coolest new Guinness Record set?

