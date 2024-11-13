This American Woman Broke Her Own Guinness World Record For The Largest Donation Of Breast Milk

A woman from Texas has broken her own record for the largest donation of breast milk by providing 2,645.58 litres to babies in need. Alyse Ogletree is a 36-year-old American woman who previously broke the same record by donating around 1,568.79 litres of breast milk. In an exclusive interview with Guinness World Records, she said, “I have a big heart. At the end of the day, I'm not made of money, and I can't give away money to good causes over and over because I have a family I have to support.”In July 2023, Alyse had donated her breast milk to the Mother's Milk Bank in North Texas. As per the milk bank, around 11 preterm newborns can survive on one litre of breastmilk. The bank listed that around 350,000 newborns have benefitted from Alyse's donations to the organisation based on her computation, which is an exemplary feat.

She revealed how she first started donating the breastmilk. “Our first child, Kyle, was in the hospital, and I was filling the nurses' freezer. A nurse asked if I was donating, which I didn't know was possible, and that is when I learnt about it.”

She calls this kind of donation “one of the best feelings in the world." Alyse wishes to help other moms and their infants and wants to educate other women about the benefits of breast milk donation. She also explained that she has never been diagnosed with any condition for her overproduction; she was just always well-hydrated, ate a nutritious diet, and kept a regular pumping schedule.

