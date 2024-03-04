Sini Shetty Stunned In A Burgundy Dhoti Saree To Pay Tribute To Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai

Sini Shetty's Dance Moves In A Dhoti Saree Was A Tribute To Aishwarya Rai

Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty is setting the global stage on fire at the 71st Miss World pageant. Recently, at the talent finals, she showcased the richness of Indian culture in a maroon gold chantilly dhoti saree set by PAVOH. Sini dazzled in a sequin-studded blouse that featured a sleeveless design and a plunging neckline for that extra oomph. Her dhoti pants, adorned with subtle gold sequins, added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. The net pallu, adorned with intricate floral gold embellishment on a maroon base, added a regal flair. Amping up the glam factor, Sini adorned herself with exquisite gold jewellery, including heavy necklaces, matching jhumkas, a matha patti, and bangles. With flawless makeup featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and a classic round bindi, and her hair styled in a neat bun, Sini radiated timeless ethnic charm.

Before her show-stopping dhoti saree set, Sini Shetty turned heads in an all-black ensemble from Rocky Star. Her dramatic sleeveless blouse featured a peplum-style bodice with a deep V-neckline that plunged to her midriff. Held together with strap sleeves and a silver buckle around the waistline, the risque bodice seamlessly merged with an asymmetrical skirt-style bottom, featuring a figure-hugging fit and a trailing effect. Sini elegantly styled her tresses into bouncy curls. With her on-point nude makeup, the diva completed her captivating look.

When Sini Shetty won the title of Best Designer Dress from Asia & Oceania, she did so in style -- wearing a breathtaking galaxy blue navy crystal gown crafted by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The shimmering ensemble came with heavy embellishment and a daring plunging neckline. The snug fit bustier, coupled with cutout detailing around her midriff region, injected a dose of edginess into her overall look. Further enhancing its allure was a thigh-high slit and a flowy hem adorned with sparkling crystal beads. Adding a touch of drama was a silk chiffon wing at the back. Sini's curly locks were styled with a chic middle partition, while her dewy makeup and sharp brows completed the look.

Sini Shetty's fashion choices at the 71st Miss World pageant are stealing global fashion headlines for all the right reasons.

