Sini Shetty Is Giving Cocktail Glamour In A Gleaming Gold Tarun Tahiliani Saree

Sini Shetty's style scene is an elaborate affair that fashion fanatics never mind witnessing. With the right dose of dazzle, her wardrobe choices reflect sheer elegance. Gold silhouettes are an all-season statement-making staple that serves ultimate glam and recently, Sini made a case for the same. She notched up the charm of the golden hues in a beautiful cocktail saree that was a fashion vision. With the wedding season here, bridesmaids might want to take some inspiration as well. She continues her glitzy streak in a beautifully draped Tarun Tahiliani saree. The plunging neckline complemented the effortless fit of the look. It was all put together with a statement belt that came with embellished details and her chunky rings and earrings perfectly completed the look. She opted for nude glam topped with a winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

Also Read: Sini Shetty Served Spring Sparkle In A Shimmery Blush Pink Gown As The Miss World 2024 Pre-Events Begin

Previously, the diva redefined cocktail glamour in the most stunning way. Sini turned to a chic dress from the shelves of Amritraj Bora that made us do a double take. From the strapless details to the corset pattern, her look was indeed made for evening soirees. The plunging neckline added instant oomph to the look. She kept it minimal with rosy glam topped with nude lips and her open tresses added an extra edge to the look.

Also Read: Sini Shetty Is Our Dazzling New Miss India 2022 With A Silver Gown Fitting The Part