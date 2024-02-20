Sini Shetty Served Spring Sparkle In A Shimmery Blush Pink Gown As The Miss World 2024 Pre-Events Begin

Sini Shetty Served Spring Sparkle In A Shimmery Blush Pink Gown

Sini Shetty, who won the Femina Miss India title in 2022, is all set to represent India at the upcoming Miss World 2023 pageant. The elaborate grand finale will take place in March 2024. While the country cheers for her, she continues to sparkle and scintillate. Sini attended a welcome dinner hosted by Miss World in Delhi and charmed everyone with her pastel wardrobe choice. The strap gown featured a plunging box neckline, with a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated Sini's toned body. The gorgeous gown extended into a glamorous train that followed. The blush pink gown from designer Bhawna Rao showcased delicate beadwork and fine embellishment. The diva wore a pair of studded dangling earrings and silver strap heels to complement the outfit. Sini opted for well-defined winged eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, rosy cheek tint, and matte pink lip colour for makeup.

For a recent photoshoot, Sini Shetty picked a gorgeous printed maxi dress from Nikita Mhaisalkar. The halter neck floral outfit came with a deep neckline, cutout patterns at the midriff region, and tie-knot string details at the neckline. The black and red maxi dress had an inner detail beneath with sheer panels above which had daring side slits. Sini teamed the look with a pair of multicoloured statement earrings and silver strap heels. Her minimally glam makeup complemented the casually chic look.

As Sini Shetty left for Delhi for the Miss World contest, she chose to go green with her style. She picked a bright green full-sleeved, button-down shirt and teamed it with a shimmery sequinned bodycon midi skirt in a different shade of green. A pair of dangling earrings and silver platform heels completed Sini's airport look. She left her tresses loose and wore minimal makeup that included kohl-laden eyes, a well-contoured face, and a matte lip colour in a muted tone.

We wish Sini Shetty the very best for the upcoming contest.

