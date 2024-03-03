Miss Word 2024: Sini Shetty In A Stunning Crystal Gown Makes It To The Top 20 While Also Bagging Best Designer Dress From Asia & Oceania

Miss Word 2024: Sini Shetty In A Stunning Crystal Gown Makes It To Top 20

Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty is currently super busy making India proud at the 71st Miss World pageant. Congratulations are in order for Sini as she has made it to the Top 20 and the Top 5 from her region of Asia & Oceania. For the big moment, Sini slipped into an all-black outfit, coming from the shelves of the clothing label Rocky Star. The sleeveless blouse featured a peplum style bodice that came with a deep V-neckline, plunging till her midriff region. The risque bodice was held together with strappy sleeves and a silver buckle around her waistline. The bustier was attached to an asymmetrical figure-hugging skirt-style bottom with an elegant trail. Yet again, Sini left her voluminous curls open. Nude lips and neutral eyes sealed it all together.

In a momentous achievement, Sini was also declared the winner of Best Designer Dress from Asia & Oceania. Now, Sini has dropped the pictures from the moment, exhibiting glimpses of the gorgeous outfit that bagged her the prestigious award. It was the Galaxy Blue Nave Crystal Gown by the designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna that made her achieve the feat. The shimmering gown featured an overall embellishment with a plunging V-neckline that was held together with its slinky straps. The perfectly fitted bustier flew down to form an elaborate cut-out detailing around her midriff region. The cut-out detailing extended downwards to a thigh-high slit and sheer flowy hem that was adorned with crystal beads in the formation of broken lines artwork. The outfit was elevated with a silk chiffon wing at the back. Sini styled her look by leaving her middle parted voluminous curled hair open. Minimal dewy glam with neutral eyes and perfectly arched brows was her final touch. Sharing the pictures Sini wrote, “ICYMI: Pictures from the moment when India was announced as the winner of Best Designer Dress from Asia & Oceania.”

For the opening ceremony of the 71st Miss World pageant, Sini Shetty draped herself in a gleaming red Banarasi saree by Jayanti Reddy. The six yards of wonder featured an overall work in gold tone that complemented the embroidered border in scallop style. She paired the drape with a contrasting navy blue blouse with a plunging V-neckline and short sleeves. The opening ceremony look was rounded off with traditional gold danglers and matching gold bangles in one hand.

Sini Shetty's style choices have worked well for her so far and we are counting on them and Sini's authentic charm to take her all the way to the top of this beauty pageant.