Oscars 2024: Zendaya's Two-Toned Armani Prive Gown Was Made For Red Carpet Greatness

Zendaya is exquisite on the Oscars 2024 red carpet

The Oscars red carpet is laid and after missing it last year, Zendaya walked right all over it in 2024. The front-running red carpet hero of fabulous style and high fashion, Zendaya wasn't going to portray anything else this year either. It was an antique rose gold and slate grey, one-shoulder Armani Prive gown that looked like it was made just for her. While that may be true, the Dune actress makes anything she wears look extra special just by wearing it. The balance of the sheen of the pink satin fabric with the sequinned grey cloth was perfect and carried palm-tree patterns all over it. Then came the silhouette. A column one-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and a deep back design highlights the statuesque physique of this star. For jewellery, she kept it minimal with pink drop earrings from Bulgari owing to her loyalty to the brand she endorses.

Zendaya at the Oscars 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Her modern meets classic take on the makeup and hair would not go unnoticed. Not by us at least. The soft earthy metallics with a natural and even complexion complemented the rest of the red carpet mastery that was her gown. Her newly debuted short bob also in a soft texture allows for flawless movement. Perfection, perfection, perfection.

Zendaya at the Oscars 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

The red carpet is only just a regular playground for this star. Zendaya's past Oscars looks radiate the kind of beauty only a few possess. We look back at some of our favourites.

Zendaya looked absolutely flawless in Maison Valentino dressed in a concept two-piece set in 2022 ditching the usual red carpet ball gowns.

In Maison Valentino once again in 2021, Zendaya sunshine on a dull day in a cutout gown, diamonds and mermaid waves.

It's Zendaya's world, and even though we're nowhere close to a red carpet in sight, we're happily living in it.

