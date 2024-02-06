Zendaya's Custom Torisheju Ensemble In Mexico City Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Zendaya has taken her movie promotions to a new level with her latest sartorial experiment. She will be seen along with Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part Two and for its press conference in Mexico, the diva took inspiration from the Met Gala red carpet looks, it appears. In a custom-made Torisheju ensemble, Zendaya boldly experimented and grabbed many eyeballs. The two-piece outfit included a grey-toned crop top with wrap details in black. It had a closed neckline. The outfit included a wraparound skirt with neat pleats in black and red and a daring thigh-high side slit. It even showcased neatly wrapped circular patterns at the waist which added a dramatic edge to the look. Zendaya tied her tresses in a sleek bun and opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes, and nude makeup to complete the look. For accessories, she kept it minimal with a pair of black pointed heels.

Also Read: Paris Fashion Week: Zendaya's Unzipped Louis Vuitton Dress Was A Bold Spin On Plunging Necklines

There is never a dull moment when Zendaya makes a social appearance. The diva picked a polka-dot playsuit in white with black dots over it and added a chic twist to casual dressing. The short-sleeved outfit had a collared neckline which opened to the midriff region. The neckline was accentuated with floral embellishments in shimmery pink and green. Zendaya matched her outfit with a pair of polka-dot heels and kept her hair loose in a messy bob.

Also Read: Zendaya's Version Of A Birthday Suit Involved A Flouncy Printed Co-Ord Set And A Tiny Silver Bralette

Not too long ago, Zendaya picked an edgy look from Louis Vuitton in the form of a skirt set. She wore a top that featured full sleeve details on one hand and nothing on the other. The crop top had geometric prints on the base of black and an asymmetrical hemline. She teamed it with a flared skirt in black with neat pleats and brown embroidery. For accessories, she wore a pair of knee-length black boots and carried a black sling bag.

Zendaya's edgy wardrobe choices have always won hearts.

Also Read: Zendaya In A Co-Ord Set Makes Us Shift Focus From The LV Runway To The Front Row