Paris Fashion Week: Zendaya's Unzipped Louis Vuitton Dress Was A Bold Spin On Plunging Necklines

Zendaya looks stunning

After fashion collections have strut through London, New York and Milan, they have officially reached Paris. The front row brimming with celebrities and global icons is a given at fashion weeks. While splendid creations on the runway are show-stealers in themselves, celebrity appearances also serve us with the highest degree of fashion. At the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Zendaya truly doubled up the drama as she turned the red carpet into her own, personal runway. Every iteration of plunging neckline dresses has topped the fashion charts and by now, we have seen all forms. Or so we thought until we came across Zendaya's latest. Trust fashion's darling Zendaya to dish out the finest one yet. At the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya came, conquered and left us awestruck with her sartorial sensibilities.

Also Read: Zendaya In A Co-Ord Set Makes Us Shift Focus From The LV Runway To The Front Row

Zendaya's version of the plunging neckline was best served wrapped in a body-grazing white dress. The floor-sweeping number was held together with the courtesy of a gold-toned zipper which she left unzipped over her chest. Her fashion energy truly matched the silhouette and the oomph-oozing thigh-high slit added to it. Boring absolutely leaves the room when Zendaya enters and this was certainly the case with her two-way zipped dress. While plunging necklines have previously been piqued by cutouts and slits, looks like zips are here to take their place.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra In White And Zendaya In Black Are A Fashion Match Made In Bulgari Heaven

A closer look at her attire and you will notice how minimally she teamed up the white style with her soft glam makeup. With the right amount of bronzer, she indeed glammed it up like no one else. Her straight open tresses complemented the fit.

Zendaya's fashion game is winning Paris and we are taking notes!