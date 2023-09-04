Zendaya's Version Of A Birthday Suit Involved A Flouncy Printed Co-Ord Set And A Tiny Silver Bralette

Zendaya looks her finest

The start of September also marked the birthday of Zendaya. The Hollywood star turned 27 on September 1 and posts from her fans across the world, media outlets and her boyfriend Tom Holland were part of the celebrations. It wouldn't be a memorable birthday without the right look, especially so if you're a fashionista like Zendaya. The actress shared photos of her 27th birthday look with her fans on Instagram and it's definitely not like anything we've worn on our birthdays before. She wore a blush pink co-ord set of a voluminous pleated skirt that was nipped at the waist and a flouncy sleeved blouse that buttoned high on the neckline and led to an open torso. The kicker came from the tiny silver bra, held in place with narrow straps, which Zendaya wore with the blouse.

Zendaya has never been one to experiment with her style and that was the case with her birthday look as well. Paired with it was luminous makeup with highlighted eyes and a nose bridge with plenty of mascara on the eyes. Full brows and nude lips accompanied along with her hair being worn in a slick bun. Her skin looked flawless with bronze touches on her cheeks.

To mark the occasion, Zendaya posted a childhood picture of herself from her family album. In the picture, she shows off all her teeth in a big smile. While she licks frosting off her fingers, her hair is in full curls and she beams her brightest best.

Here's to many more stylish years from Zendaya.

