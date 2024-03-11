Pamela Anderson's 2024 Oscars After Party Beauty Look Involved Almost No Makeup At All

Pamela's Oscars After Party Beauty Look Involved Almost No Makeup At All

The first quarter of the year is best known to fashionistas as awards season, with the Oscars being the cherry on the cake of that period. For an occasion as decorated as it is, the Academy Awards are bound to be witness to the highest tier of Hollywood glamour, featuring everything from full lashes to flowing hair extensions to sparkling lip colours. That maybe the case for the majority however, not all celebrities believe in extensive makeup being their motto on the Oscars red carpet. Pamela Anderson falls in the latter category. The Hollywood starlet attended the 96th Academy Awards in a look that gave au natural a whole new meaning.

Pamela Anderson attended the annual Vanity Fair after party for the 2024 Oscars, which is practically a yearly tradition for Hollywood celebrities. The actress wore a draped sequin dress which featured floral motifs in shades of gold and pastel yellow with sheer panels embedded in between.

Rather than go over the top with her makeup, Pamela took the opposite route instead. While her skin was radiant as ever, her freckles, marks and wrinkles were visible; which was a positive display of her embracing her features. She did have on a coat of gloss on her lips and a touch of shimmer around her eyes, keeping her Oscars 2024 makeup minimal in every sense of the word. In perfect harmony with the sunshine tones of the look were Pamela's blonde locks, which were simply parted down the side.

Pamela Anderson definitely took a different route with her Oscars 2024 makeup at the Vanity Fair after party.

