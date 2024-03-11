Oscars 2024: Vintage Themes Were At The Core Of These Red Carpet Favourites

Vintage outfits ruled the Oscars 2024 celebrations

Celebrations, cheers, and big wins marked the 96th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. But one unmissable thing was celebrities sprinkling their sartorial magic. Among them, shining a little brighter were some of the vintage designer ensembles. Carey Mulligan, nominated for the Best Actress award for Maestro, turned up at the award ceremony in a stunning Balenciaga recreation of Cristóbal's “Mermaid” dress from 1951. It was a black strapless velvet gown featuring a sweetheart neckline. The form-fitting with scalloped edges extends to layer a voluminous creme tulle skirt. Carey paired the gorgeous fit with black opera gloves, embodying a royal lady of the bygone era. To keep the outfit as classic as possible, she went with diamond studs and a clean classic makeup look.

Sandra Huller kept with the vintage theme in a custom black velvet Schiaparelli gown, bearing a strong resemblance to the work of designer Gilbert Adrian. The actress did justice to the floor-grazing ensemble, previously worn by socialite Millicent Rogers in 1947. Her gown had a structured neckline that gave this archival touch a very contemporary appeal. A keyhole embellishment in the middle was a classic Schiaparelli touch. She too kept it minimal but classic for makeup, hair and accessories.

At her red carpet debut, Anya Taylor-Joy ate and left no crumbs behind in a strapless silvery grey ball gown by Dior Haute Couture. What made the outfit more special was that it was a direct nod to the iconic "Junon" dress, designed for the Fall/Winter 1949–1950 collection by Christian Dior. The heavily sequinned number had a voluminous skirt, adorned with multiple layers of glittery petal-shaped flaps. Let's just say when it comes to red carpet style repping Christian Dior, not too many others do it as Anya Taylor-Joy does.

Laverne Cox stepped onto the red carpet in a gold-and-black gilded Mugler gown and it did not take much more for her to bowl us over. The strapless metallic gold bustier with the black skirt and a sheer scarf may be an archival piece but looks as current as the latest collection and that is the beauty of the design house. The bronzed makeup and top knot added to the sophistication of this red carpet marvel.

Margot Robbie's controversial nomination dismissal didn't stop her from throwing in a bit of a fashion party. It was at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party where she was dressed to impress in a golden archival Mugler corset bodysuit to wow fashion enthusiasts and was thoroughly successful at it.

Vintage is the new modern and we can't wait for more in store for us.

