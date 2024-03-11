Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Deserves Every Award For Her Crystal Lingerie Outlined Gown

Emily Blunt is a showstopper in a Schiaparelli gown at the Oscars 2024

Oppenheimer ruled the Oscar wins this year on the stage but the stars of the film were already shining bright on the red carpet from the moment they arrived. Emily Blunt was a marvel to look at. Her structured Schiaparelli gown was partly responsible for it. Straight off the runway of the recently held Paris Fashion Week and straight onto the Oscars red carpet was a flex saved for the cast member of the most sought-after film. Seems just about right. One can notice the finer details up close on the vertical silhouette of this gown. The pearly white sequinned gown had raised, rounded armholes and a crystal-encrusted women's brief outlining the bikini line over the gown. In case the outfit didn't already have enough bling, she added layers and layers of diamonds on her neck. The hair and makeup even though minimal were still just as glamorous. She went for a messy top-knot for the hairstyle. For makeup, she kept it crystal clear with a dewy complexion, fluttery lashes and a fresh coral lip (we see you spring).

Also Read: Oscars 2024: Zendaya's Two-Toned Armani Prive Gown Was Made For Red Carpet Greatness

Emily Blunt at the Oscars 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Florence Pugh, another leading lady in the film was sparkling bright as well. She was seen in a structural corset Del Core gown was eclectic and sophisticated in equal measure. The water droplet effect on the corset was the reason why she was seen shining and how as soon as she walked down the red carpet. But that isn't to say that her layered Bulgari Serpentine necklace didn't have a part to play. Apart from the sparkly quotient of the dresses of both the Oppenheimer ladies, another striking commonality between their looks was the raised shoulders from the armholes for added dimension. Florence too kept it fresh and free-flowing for hair and makeup with a side-parted short bob for hairstyle and a classic clear skin topped with a cat-eye liner and neutral lip for makeup.

Florence Pugh at the Oscars 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Among both the Oppenheimer ladies, Emily Blunt was nominated for Best Actress In Supporting Role and even though they didn't bag big wins in the respected category they played a part in, they were definite winners on the fashion front.

Also Read: It's The Start Of Something New For Vanessa Hudgens As She Debuts Her Baby Bump In A Black Vera Wang Gown On The Oscars 2024 Red Carpet