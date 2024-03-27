Kriti Kharbanda's Ritu Kumar Lehenga Saree For Her Mehendi Included An Unconventional Embroidered Corset

Kriti's Lehenga Saree For Her Mehendi Included An Unconventional Corset

Kriti Kharbanda has made one stylish appearance after another at her recent wedding. Kriti, who is newly married to actor Pulkit Samrat, fused traditional and modern elements in many of her wedding ensembles. Diving into another exquisite piece from her wedding trousseau, stylist Ami Patel has offered a deep dive into Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi outfit. For the occasion, the actress chose a corseted lehenga saree by Ritu Kumar. Sharing details, Ami Patel wrote: “A corseted, nude, intricately embroidered zardosi modern saree for a mehendi? Yes, please. @kriti.kharbanda lehenga saree by @ritukumarhq is an unconventional outfit for a mehendi but yet so special with the choice of colours and all the beautiful work on it.” Kriti completed the look with footwear from Fizzy Goblet. Her makeup accentuated her stunning natural features. She went with a dewy base, nude eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, and pinkish nude lipstick.

For her haldi ceremony too, Kriti Kharbanda pushed the envelope by opting for a contemporary cut. She picked an orange modern sharara that came with a bridal train. Stylist Ami Patel offered a breakdown and said: "A fiery orange sharara pant with a trail with an organza pallu on both sides. Jewels with tiny bunches of pearls on the hath phool, chandbalis and a small maang tikka. Hair braided with pearl strings complete this look".

After the heavy-duty wedding ensembles, Kriti opted for a simple, fuss-free look for Holi. She opted for a white anarkali, decorated with pink and purple floral prints and a white dupatta. She chose mauve-tinted lips and open hair, with her red chooda acting as the perfect accessory. Pulkit Samrat matched his wife in a pink collared shirt with a pair of black sunglasses tucked into it.

We hope Kriti Kharbanda never stops serving such stellar looks.

