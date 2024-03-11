Kiara Advani And Rani Mukerji Elevate Monochrome Style To Ultra-Glam In Chic Outfits

Kiara And Rani Takes Monochrome Style To Ultra-Glam Level In Chic Outfits

Bollywood Award nights are a style-heavy starry gala just like their Hollywood counterparts. Trust the actors to ace evening glam effortlessly as they own the red carpet ever-so-stylishly. Among many celebrities who pulled off chic style was Kiara Advani who not only aced the night-out glam like a pro but was on the winner list too. Apart from winning the award with her "favourite actress", she made sure to match the monochrome vibe too. She posted a picture with Rani Mukerji with the caption, "Winning Best Actress with my favourite actress". Both actresses took over the fashion sphere in chic monochrome style. Kiara looked breathtaking in a strapless pink dress that came with a stunning plunging neckline and a flawless fit. Her delicate diamonds perfectly complemented the neckline. She notched up the look with a peachy glow and matte lips.

While Kiara turned to cocktail glam, Rani Mukerji turned to the traditional palette to make a stunning statement. The actress made the red carpet her own runway. Her penchant for solid tones is a given and yet again, Rani gave her nod to crisp monochromes as she looked beautiful in a caramel brown saree. She paired a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse with a matching drape. For makeup, she opted for a nude look with coral tints and she topped it off with matte lipstick. Rani Mukerji's sleek open tresses and dainty necklace perfectly matched the minimal aesthetic.

Rani and Kiara balanced the style quo in pink and brown.