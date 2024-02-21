Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji's Twinning Moment Proved That Black Isn't Going Out Of Style Anytime Soon

From their on-screen chemistry to off-screen style, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have been serving goals. Their timeless cinematic style has always been in our hearts and they redefined their fashion game recently at the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars were spotted last night at the award function and they took classic style a notch up in stunning black. The actors twinned in chic black outfits as they graced the red carpet. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always in a black suit that consisted of a well-fitted coat paired with a matching shirt and pants. His unmatched charisma was just what he needed to complete his style. Rani's love affair with six-yard drapes has been a fashion treat for many. For the awards, she looked as graceful as ever in a beautiful black saree that was paired with a sleeveless embellished blouse. Her minimal glam and open tresses perfectly completed the look.

Rani Mukerji has an elaborate fashion circuit and while we love her in six-yard elegance, her glam-worthy fits are also worth taking notes from. Previously, for Koffee With Karan 8, her perky style in a bright neon number lit up the style scene like never before. This look was another style statement that added to her stunning sartorial moments. She aced monochrome magic in a chic neon dress that came with gathered details on the shoulder and waist. Her minimal makeup and open tresses perfectly sealed the beauty deal for her.

