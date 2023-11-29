Rani Mukerji In A Neon Mini Dress Perks Us Up Better Than Any Koffee Can

It's safe to say that Rani Mukerji's penchant towards fashion has always been served with the best sartorial moments. After her lineup of classic sarees, the actress is entering the party season in the brightest possible way. Instead of sticking to a muted palette, she picked a neon green number to make an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. Keeping up with her status as the monochrome queen, Rani's style came with gathered details on the shoulder and waist. Her mini dress made a striking case for party favourites with its chic element and subtle style. She kept her look minimal with stud earrings and metallic heels. Her one-sided tresses and nude glam were perfect to seal the beauty deal.

Rani Mukerji is the undisputed queen of style and her impeccable looks are proof enough. Her unexpected trendsetting moves are not confined to her ethnic staples. Recently, the actress redefined boss babe energy in a stunning black look. The subtle striped silhouette was tailored to perfection with a chic plunging neckline. She paired the open blazer with similar pants to bring her style together. Her subtle smokey eyes and open tresses completed her look perfectly.

Rani Mukerji's style game is only getting better and this is proof.