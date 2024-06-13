Keerthy Suresh In A Blush Pink Saree Takes Her 'Maid Of Honour' Duties To Stylish New Heights

Keerthy Suresh takes her "maid of honour" duties very seriously

Given all the weddings she attends from season to season, there is no stitch of doubt that Keerthy Suresh is one of the chicest wedding guests around. But for those who may still doubt the fashion sensibilities of this serial wedding attendee, then her recent outfit for her "maid of honour" duties will convince you so. The sun was shining, the weather was sweet and then came the south star with flowers in her hand and a smile on her face. But how could you ignore her in the most perfectly seasoned saree for weddings during this time of the year? Keerthy Suresh was and forever will be an inspiration with a symphony of sarees like her latest in a blush pink silk one. The minimal chic approach of this sundowner wedding was topped off with metallic elements from her choker set with matching earrings and a bangle. Floral buns have become a wedding staple. There's no reason why her minimal chic outfit would require any different. The under bun floral hairstyle complements the bouquet in her hand beautifully. As for makeup, soft neutral tones with metallic shimmer were the perfect finishing touches to support her friend's happily ever after.

When it is time to be the most fashionably on trend wedding guest, Keerthy Suresh turns to the most exquisite sarees. It was not surprising to see her in Tarun Tahiliani's signature Kashida saree for this very reason. The detailing, the flair, the drape - everything spelt glamorous. For a wedding to even the most remote island of the world, Keerthy Suresh would have it no other way.

Did you think Keerthy Suresh didn't have that bling factor that most weddings demand? Think again. What's "B-L-I-N-G" and stylish at the same time? The actress in this silver saree, of course.

The moral of the story is - if Keerthy Suresh is on the wedding guest list, simply forget trying to top her style.

