Katy Perry Paints Ibiza Orange In A Trendy Tangerine Layered Look With A Butterfly Neckpiece

Katy Paints Ibiza Orange In A Tangerine Look With A Butterfly Neckpiece

Music isn't the only arena Katy Perry is reigning over currently. The popstar has recently proven that she has the style chops to rival any of the trending Gen Z fashion girlies. Promotions for her music album Woman's World has seen Katy jet-set across the globe in style. Now, it's Ibiza that she's taking over. The singer headed to a nightclub situated on the Spanish party island in a trendy look that was heavily influenced by Gen Z aesthetics. Katy wore a patterned orange halter neck bikini with a dipped V-neckline. Layering it was a sheer lace strap camisole in the same shade with suspender belts at the hemline. Continuing the flash of orange, she wore an orange thong bottom with rust-toned baggy trousers over it that had a lace-up closure over the front and was slung low on the waist. The drama came from the chrome-finished silver butterfly-motif neckpiece that sat on her decolletage. Adding contrast was a pair of black wraparound sunglasses which matched her raven tresses that were left loose over her shoulders.

Before this, Katy dressed for a glamourous evening by the waterside. Posing on a yacht, the singer wore a muted gold sequin gown which was set with beaded fringe embellishment and crystals. The halter neck dress led to a deep neckline that dipped to her waist, adding a risque element to the look. With her centre-parted locks showcasing a wet hairstyle, her eyes were set with a wash of gold glitter and mascara along with a maroon lip and contoured cheeks.

Katy Perrys has got the style moves, that's for sure.

