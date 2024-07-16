Katy Perry Felt 'Transcendental' So She Wore This Bold Holographic Ensemble With Swarovski Sock Boots

Katy Perry delivered an off-beat holographic rings OOTD for Woman's World EP launch

American singer and popstar Katy Perry has quite a reputation for dazzling viewers with her off-beat, daring fashion game. The Harleys In Hawaii singer has done it yet again with her latest look on her Instagram handle. She was seen dressed in an interesting holographic ring outfit that showed off her toned figure. Katy posted this picture on her social media profile along with the announcement of the launch of her Woman's World EP and let her fans know that she was feeling "transcendental".

Katy Perry checked off quite a few sartorial boxes with her pink, silver and blue-toned holographic outfit of the day. The popstar was seen posing in cylindrical rings that doubled up as a bandeau top. She also wore a similar ring around her waist over a pair of black bikini bottoms. What's more; she even made these rings work as choker necklaces, arm cuffs and bracelets adorned around her arms. Celebrity stylist Tatiana Waterford teamed this unusual get glamourous look with a pair of silver-toned heeled sock boots with Swarovski crystals encrusted all over them.

Katy Perry's hair and beauty picks definition to the look with her hip-grazing long black which was centre-parted and left loose to sway with the wind. Her makeup of the day, courtesy of makeup artist Michael Anthony, included a bronzed and highlighted body that accentuated the look of her curves. She sported tattoos around her wrists and a metallic toned coffin-shaped manicure done by nailsbydiem. For her face, she went for a dewy base, feathery brows, a grey metallic-toned eyeshadow, lots of mascara for va-va voom lashes and a peachy-nude satin lip colour to add the finishing touches to the look.

Katy Perry and her out-of-the-box styling went a step ahead with this holographic rings number. It makes us want to sport some of our own holographic-toned closet staples too.

