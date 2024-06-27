Katy Perry In A Black Fur Trench Coat And Tights Had Other Plans For A European Summer

Katy Perry's very unconventional summer day in Paris for Haute Couture Week

When it comes to fashion, trust Katy Perry to lead the way. Now that the Paris Fashion Week has kickstarted, the pop icon has been setting the style arena ablaze. At the Balenciaga Fall 2024 couture show, Katy showcased her risque, devil-may-care look. She picked out a large black coat featuring exaggerated long sleeves and lapels. The turned-up collars at the nape of her neck added dimension to her boss-babe avatar. The Dark Horses singer ruled out the option of wearing any shirt underneath. The velvety coat cascaded in length, carefully covering her bust but leaving the torso exposed. Katy complemented her barely-there fit with semi-sheer black tights with multiple ripped details. The skintight fabric appeared connected to her pointed-toe shoes. Since the singer made a bold statement with her OOTD, she gave up on wearing any accessories. Uber-cool black sunglasses and a neatly secured updo completed her look.

Before that, Katy Perry turned heads with her promotional look at the PFW. ICYDK, the popstar announced the release of new music titled Woman's World, scheduled for July. Katy slipped into a firetruck red mini-dress that came with a one-shoulder extending into a full-sleeved feature. The bodycon fit ended right above her thighs creating an asymmetrical hem. But it was the long train that stole the spotlight. Lyrics of her unreleased track were printed on it, adding a dramatic flair.

Katy Perry shares the lyrics to her next single "Woman's World" in her dress in Paris, this afternoon.



Previously at the Vogue World: Paris event in Place Vendome, Katy Perry aced another risque ensemble. She played muse to fashion label Noir Kei Ninomiya, wearing an archival gown. The structured gown was jet-black in colour, adorned with geometric cut-outs everywhere. The outfit fit her like a glove, covering her assets uniformly. The skirt-like element plunged into an ankle-grazing length. Peachy tulle flower embellishments were seen on the bottom part, adding an element of femininity. For makeup, Katy went with the right amount of blush and contour on the cheeks, maroon-shaded lipstick, smokey eyes, and metallic shimmer on the lids.

Katy Perry is a maverick both in the fashion and music department.

