Katy Perry's Red Dress Had A Train Printed With Woman's World Song Lyrics That Spoke Volumes About Her Dramatic Style

Katy Perry's Dress Train Was Printed With Woman's World Song Lyrics

Katy Perry has been making headlines recently for the confluence of her fashion choices with song promotions. The artist announced the release of new music titled Woman's World, which is scheduled for July 2024 and ever since then, has left no stone unturned to turn heads with her promotional looks. The latest one said a lot about it without uttering a single word. How Katy Perry did that was through the language of fashion. In her most recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week, the singer wore a firetruck red mini dress which featured a single covered shoulder which extended into a long sleeve. It had a bodycon fit around her body with a short asymmetrical hemline that ended high on the thigh. Beneath the dress, she wore black sheer tights with pumps. However, it was the train of her dress that grabbed the most attention.

Katy Perry shares the lyrics to her next single "Woman's World" in her dress in Paris, this afternoon.



More: https://t.co/5hwoCvO3CXpic.twitter.com/enCNGUoEOo — KATY GALLERY (@PKPGallery) June 26, 2024

Trailing long behind was a matching red train that featured white text over its entire length. They weren't random words though. It turns out that Katy's dress train featured lyrics of her new music from Woman's World. As she walked out of her car and ascended the steps, her train continued to reveal itself from the seat, with more and more words quickly appearing behind her.

That's bound to get the interest piqued in not only Katy's style but her music too. Safe to say we already can't wait for it.

