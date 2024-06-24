Katy Perry's Geometric Cutout Noir Kei Ninomiya Gown Was A Risque Stroke Of Bold Style

Katy Perry's Geometric Cutout Gown Was A Risque Stroke Of Bold Style

Katy Perry's confidence shines through her personality and sometimes, through her unconventional fashion sense. At the Vogue World: Paris event in Place Vendome, the pop icon strutted down the ramp in a risky ensemble and nailed it like a pro. The Dark Horse singer picked out an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya gown for her surprise runaway appearance. Katy left little to the imagination in the geometric cut-out outfit that came in a striking black shade. The dress extended to her midriff, before plunging into an ankle-length skirt-like feature. Peach-tinted, tulle floral embellishment dominated the skirt, giving a feminine edge to her avatar. Katy showed ample skin in the barely-there garment, carrying the gown with sheer grace. She went heavy on the makeup, which comprised of contoured cheeks, maroon lips, shimmery lids, and smokey eyes. With her daring gown making a statement, the singer ditched wearing any accessories. Her back-brushed and slick hair was left open gloriously.

(Also Read: Katy Perry In A Bold White Knit Set Shows Us That It's A Daring "Woman's World" Indeed)

Katy Perry previously commanded the attention at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She slipped into a black fishnet dress by Interior NYC. The see-through number was held in place through the dainty red bows tied on either side of her body. A black lingerie set shone through the slinky and floor-grazing dress, complementing her OOTD. Katy teamed her ensemble with slouchy black boots. Minimal makeup and wavy open hair cascading in length sealed her fabulous look.

At the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Katy Perry once again treaded onto the bold route. Giving a vintage spin to a date night-appropriate silhouette, she put on a red peplum corset top and form-fitting mermaid skirt. The bodice featured alluring crisscrossed drawstrings at the back. A similar string detailing was seen on the flared-hem skirt too. A black G-string underneath sat on her hips which contributed to the X-factor. Pearls in the form of a choker and studs served the right contrast. Bright red lips, a smokey eye magic, and a sleek ponytail sealed her stylish outing.

Katy Perry is truly a force to be reckoned with when it comes to slaying in risque fits.

(Also Read: Katy Perry In A Black Fishnet Dress For The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Was The Firework Nobody Saw Coming)