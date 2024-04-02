Katy Perry In A Black Fishnet Dress For The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Was The Firework Nobody Saw Coming

Katy Perry is all black and bold in this mesh dress on the red carpet

The old candy-coloured Katy Perry can't come to the phone right now because she is doing things the sheer way now. At the iHeartRadio Awards 2024, the pop star was seen in one of her most daring looks on the red carpet yet. It was a black sheer overlay dress with red velvet bows on the sides and worn over a basic black lingerie set. It was sunny outside, so big, black sunglasses were an obvious addition. What wasn't as obvious a choice was the pairing of black long boots with the outfit though. Designers are experimenting with sheer outfits in all forms and fabrics - fishnet in Katy's case and in case it already wasn't a red carpet favourite, this trend will soon rule over the awards season.

Katy Perry at the iHeartRadio Awards 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Katy Perry did a full 180 degrees not just with her fashion choice for the awards function but also as far as the glam quo is concerned. Although known for experiments with her looks, Katy kept her glam in sync with her bold, black look complemented by her raven-toned hair styled in loose waves, soft smokey eyes and a soft coral lip to accentuate the colour of the bows on her dress.

Katy Perry at the iHeartRadio Awards 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

In black and bold, we just have to get used to this reimagined version of Katy Perry.

