Katy Perry In A Bold White Knit Set Shows Us That It's A Daring 'Woman's World' Indeed

Katy's Bold White Knit Set Proves That It's A "Woman's World" Indeed

Katy Perry is releasing new music in July 2024 but already, she is whetting our appetites a whole month beforehand. Not just in the artistic realm but in the fashion world too. The singer has dropped a poster for her new work titled Woman's World and it's bound to drop jaws all across the room. In the new poster, Katy is seen in a white knit set of a halter-style backless bikini top with a plunging neckline and a matching pair of string bikini bottoms, both with a frayed detail throughout the length. However, this wasn't an ordinary beach look because from the waist down, the singer transformed herself into a futuristic android. Over the length of her legs, Katy wore metallic silver extensions which covered her lower half completely. Half-woman, half-robot seemed to be the essence of the look and it's certain to pique interest in her upcoming work Woman's World. At least, we can't wait.

Though the focus of Katy's look was her fashion choices, the finer details didn't lag far behind. Her jet black tresses were parted down the centre while flying merrily in the breeze. She paired it with bronze toned makeup set with full lashes, a glossy pink lip and tints of bronzer over her cheeks with a white oversized manicure for good measure.

With a month to go, we already can't wait to see what Katy Perry has in store for us with Woman's World.

