From Katrina Kaif To Kriti Sanon, These Bollywood Beauties Were Navratri Ready In Style

As the festive season kicks off, who better to take fashion inspiration from than our stunning Bollywood divas? Recently, Mumbai airport felt more like a red carpet, thanks to our favourite stars. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others were spotted heading to the Kalyan Navratri celebration in Kochi, Kerala, and their jaw-dropping outfits have left us mesmerized.

Leading the fashion parade was Katrina Kaif, who looked every bit the queen in a peach embroidered saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The saree featured intricate patterns, sequin details, and delicate beaded tassel work. Draped with sheer elegance, Katrina paired her saree with a matching blouse, opting for a glowy base, pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a traditional bindi. She completed the look with golden bangles, jhumkis, and Kolhapuri heels, exuding timeless grace.

Bollywood's "Param Sundari" Kriti Sanon also embraced Tarun Tahiliani's design for the occasion, opting for a striking red and pink saree adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery. She paired it with a simple red blouse featuring golden embellishments along the sleeves. Kriti kept her accessories minimal with a red gemstone necklace, letting her outfit take centre stage. Her soft glam makeup with highlighted cheeks, brown eyes, and wispy lashes added the perfect touch.

Shilpa Shetty brought her signature glam to the celebration, dazzling in a light green saree by Raji and Ramniq. The saree's soft, flowy fabric was accented with a vibrant multicoloured border, and she paired it with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that turned heads. Shilpa finished off her look with subtle makeup and loose, wavy tresses.

Breaking away from sarees, Rashmika Mandanna wowed everyone in a gorgeous red and gold embroidered salwar suit by Tarun Tahiliani. The suit, featuring a plunging neckline and intricate beadwork, was paired with a sheer matching dupatta and a diamond necklace. Her shimmery eyes, nude lips, and glowing base made for a flawless festive look.

Malaika Arora too graced the occasion in a ravishing white lehenga. For the event, Malaika was all dolled up in a white-hued lehenga which she drapped as a saree. The lehenga featured golden border all over it, the deep-V neckline of the blouse added more drama to the look. She completed her look with pearl necklace, glam makeup and a sleek bun.

Last but certainly not least, Shraddha Kapoor added a pop of colour with her lemon yellow sharara suit. Known for her minimalistic style, Shraddha kept it simple, accessorizing with just a pair of earrings. Her makeup was fresh and understated, with a nude base and soft lips, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Take notes from these fashion-forward beauties on how to slay your festive look with effortless grace.

