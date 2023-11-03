Katrina Kaif Takes A Walk On The Green Side With Her Fresh Green Bodycon Dress

Katrina Kaif's green dress is as fresh on a November evening as it is on any other day

Soft glam, bright hues and clean silhouettes have always been Katrina Kaif's go-to picks. Whether on a red carpet or a casual outing, Katrina's style statements always give us a perfect fashion mood board. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, was seen out and about in Tinsel Town on Thursday. It was her OOTD that had all our attention. Katrina picked a bright green-hued maxi dress by the clothing label Rasario. The crepe maxi dress featured button detailing on the sides. With a mock neckline and cap sleeves, the outfit carried a thigh-high slit, adding an oomph element to her overall look. For the glam, Katrina went with a dewy base. She achieved perfection by pairing it with tinted pink lips and subtle eye makeup. Keeping it minimal, Katrina picked a simple pair of studs. She tied her hair in a messy high ponytail and styled it with curled ends.

Katrina Kaif has a penchant for maxi dresses. On the job, she opts for solid hues, while her vacation fashion often includes the trendiest prints in pastels. On her recent trip to the US, Katrina embraced the cottage core trend. She wore a Tara maxi dress by the clothing label LoveShackFancy in spa blue colour. The off-shoulder dress featured a ruffled straight neckline and an overall floral print. The figure-hugging bodice moves downwards to form a flowy ruffled hem. Yet again, she rested her faith in soft glam but this time with bushy brows. Katrina left her middle parted hair open and styled it in curled ends.

When Katrina Kaif is on a red carpet she creates magic. At an awards show, Katrina wore a golden sequin dress. The heavy-duty number featured a plunging cowl neckline, which was supported by slinky noodle strings. Katrina's oh-so-glamourous makeup included a lustrous base with glossy pink lips and neutral smokey eyes carrying wispy lashes. She kept her silky straight tresses open. She rounded off her look with layered golden hoops.

Be it a dress or six yards of wonder, Katrina Kaif redefines ethereal fashion through and through.

