Karwa Chauth 2023: From Shilpa Shetty To Katrina Kaif, Festive Sarees Were The Season's Mandate

Bollywood celebrities pick the colour of love for Karwa Chauth 2023 festivities

Karwa Chauthis celebrated on a large scale in India where married women indulge in a day-long fast for the health, well-being, and long life of their husbands. The fast is broken at night with the sighting of the moon. Like every year, this year, the festival was elaborately celebrated by Bollywood celebrities and their wives. Katrina Kaif was the epitome of grace and elegance in a red sheer saree with gold zari work throughout. The celebratory saree was by designer Sabyasachi and she looked every bit the minimal fashionista she always is. Katrina teamed it with a short-sleeved blouse that featured zari-work embroidery on the sides. The diva accessorised the look with a delicate mangalsutra, statement ring, and a studded bracelet. She left her hair strands loose, and minimal radiant makeup only to top it off with her matrimonial sindoor.

Shilpa Shetty's pick for the night was an embellished saree in a fuchsia pink colour palette first seen at the annual Karwa Chauth poojan held at Sunita Kapoor's house where she is a regular. The flowy drape in pink colour had red embroidery and showcased silver embellishments at the borders. Shilpa wore an embellished sleeveless blouse to complement the saree. The actress wore a statement necklace with a stack of bangles as the accessories. Minimal glam makeup with a little bindi completed Shilpa's ethnic style.

Also seen at the annual Karwa Chauth poojan held at Sunita Kapoor's house was Mira Rajput, who picked a minimalist ethnic pick from Punit Balana's label. The deep-red coloured sheer saree featured golden patti borders. Mira wore a strappy embroidered blouse with the saree and opted for minimal makeup. A pair of statement earrings and a potli bag were the only accessories she carried with the look.

Even though Sonam Kapoor doesn't follow the Karwa Chauth rituals of the season, that her mother famously hosts annually, she too added to the festivities in a gorgeous minimally embroidered saree from clothing label Anavila. The pastel saree featured a natural sheen with delicate embroidery in vibrant colours. Sonam's short-sleeved blouse in blush pink added charm to her look. A pair of danglers and a delicate maang tikka with minimal radiant makeup complemented Sonam's look for the evening.

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor and Mira Rajput's ethnic looks leave a trail of festive inspiration behind for us all to see.

