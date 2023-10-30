Katrina Kaif's Yellow Raw Mango Saree Is A Ray Of Sunshine For Minimalist Festive Fashion

Katrina's Raw Mango Saree Is A Ray Of Sunshine For Minimalist Festive Style

Katrina Kaif's fashion flair knows no bounds. The versatile style sensation consistently serves up a smorgasbord of looks, ranging from laid-back casual to sassy chic and from Western wear to elegant ethnic attire. What is her recent style revelation, you ask? The diva graced us with a mesmerising yellow saree from the clothing brand Raw Mango. Her drape featured a delightful tapestry of traditional motifs and gleaming golden borders. To complement the saree, the actress chose a half-sleeved blouse in the same sunny hue. Katrina's middle-parted hairstyle with ends added a touch of charm to her overall appearance. From the jewellery store, she selected dangling earrings and kangans. Her makeup with pink lips, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined brows, and a little red bindi, sealed the deal on this stunning look.

Whenever Katrina wears a six-yard wonder, it's a moment worth preserving in the style archives. This Dussehra, she draped herself in a red masterpiece designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The saree was a canvas for exquisite purple, green, and pink threadwork, forming vibrant floral designs. The red and gold borders added that extra touch of tradition. What truly elevated this look was the choice of blouse. Katrina opted for a heavy-duty blouse adorned with stunning embroidery. It featured one-half of the sleeves crafted with a delicate tulle net fabric. The puffed sleeves and deep V-neckline injected a dash of contemporary drama into her traditional look. With open hair and minimal makeup, she effortlessly completed this festive appearance.

A few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif graced us with her ethereal presence in a pastel pink anarkali set designed by Anamika Khanna. The kurta was a work of art, featuring a round neckline, a front slit, full sleeves, gold vine embroidery, and sequin embellishments. She effortlessly paired it with matching pants that exuded comfort and style. The intricate embroidery along the borders of the dupatta added a touch of pizzazz. For accessories, Katrina chose to adorn herself with chandbalis and gold rings. Her hair cascaded in soft curls, and she perfected the traditional look with a soft pink makeup palette and a classic black bindi.

Katrina Kaif's ethnic diaries give us one after another perfect festive looks. On the work front, she will be next seen in Tiger 3.